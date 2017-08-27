Jerrod Niemann Announces New Album 'This Ride'

"My new record, This Ride, represents a journey of life and music, and where it's led me today as a man and an artist," Niemann said. "These songs either dig up some old yesterdays or make me look forward to tomorrow."

The "God Made a Woman" singer's fourth studio effort is scheduled to be released on October 6th. And along with the release date and title announcement, Jerrod also revealed the tracklisting. See it here.