Chris Brown Releases 'Pills and Automobiles' Video
08-28-2017
.
Chris Brown

(Radio.com) Chris Brown has returned with a new music video, "Pills and Automobiles." The track is the latest released in advance of Brown's forthcoming new album.

Brown comes with a bevy of friends in the new clip, including featured rappers Kodak Black, Yo Gotti, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The crew is joined by a slew of models in the summery video as they all frolic in a water park.

Brown's new album, entitled "Heartbreak on a Full Moon", is due for release on Halloween (Oct. 31).Watch Brown's explicit "Pills and Automobiles" video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

