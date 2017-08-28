Chris Brown Releases 'Pills and Automobiles' Video

Brown comes with a bevy of friends in the new clip, including featured rappers Kodak Black, Yo Gotti, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The crew is joined by a slew of models in the summery video as they all frolic in a water park.

Brown's new album, entitled "Heartbreak on a Full Moon", is due for release on Halloween (Oct. 31).Watch Brown's explicit "Pills and Automobiles" video here.