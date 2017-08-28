Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Jared Leto Tributes Chester Bennington At VMAs
08-28-2017
Linkin Park

(Radio.com) During the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto took the stage to pay tribute to two rock artists who passed away this year: Linkin Park's Chester Bennington and Soundgarden's Chris Cornell.

Leto recalled touring with both musicians over the course of his career and urged fans struggling with thoughts of suicide to seek help. "Witnessing his life taught me important things," Leto said of Bennington. "Especially about working relentlessly, pursuing dreams and being kind and caring while doing it."

Leto added that while Chester's musical accomplishments were many, he'll remember the warmth and sensitivity he showed fellow musicians. "When I think about him, I see his face, which was always smiling," he said. "I think about his heart, which he wore on his sleeve. I think how kindly he treated me, my brother our band. I think of his wife and his six incredible children' and I remember his voice, at once ferocious and delicate. That voice will live forever." Read more here.

