Jimmy Page Producing New 'Yardbirds '68' Compilation

According to Rolling Stone, the collection will feature 18 tracks: eight studio recordings and 10 songs recorded live at New York City's Anderson Theater in March 1968. The album will be available on CD, vinyl and a deluxe box set signed by former Yardbirds members Page, Jim McCarty and Chris Dreja.

"We thought this might be lost forever, but we've rediscovered it, re-mixed it," the three said in a statement. "It's of great historical importance. We're delighted to see the release."

Among the tracks included on Yardbirds '68 are a cover of Bo Diddley's "I'm a Man," and an early version of "Dazed and Confused," which Page would go on to re-record with Led Zeppelin on the band's storied debut album. Read more here.