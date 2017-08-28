Kendrick Lamar Says 'DAMN.' Is Even Better In Reverse Order

The next time you listen to DAMN., start with "Duckworth" and end with "Blood" for a mind-blowing new approach to Lamar's fourth studio album. Fans discovered that when they flipped the tracklist from bottom to top, both the narrative progress and musical texture of the album changes.

"I think, like, a week after the album came out, [fans] realized you can play the album backwards," Lamar told MTV News. "It plays as a full story and even a better rhythm. It's one of my favorite rhythms and tempos within the album. It's something that we definitely premeditate while we're in the studio."

While the way listeners experience the album changes in reverse, the content of Lamar's story remains intact. "I don't think the story necessarily changes, I think the feel changes," he said. "The initial vibe listening from the top all the way to the bottom is… this aggression and this attitude. You know, 'DNA,' and exposing who I really am. You listen from the back end, and it's almost the duality and the contrast of the intricate Kendrick Lamar. Both of these pieces are who I am." Read more here.