Metallica's WorldWired Tour Dominating Concert Market

Metallica kicked off their WorldWired Tour last October to support Hardwired'To Self-Destruct, the band's tenth studio album. Warmup dates began in early 2016 with a handful of U.S. shows. Then, the tour conquered Latin America, Europe and Asia, with the occasional stateside promotional concert,

The North American leg began in May 2017 and ticket sales at stadiums went through the roof. U.S. performances after June 18 weren't tabulated in the latest Hot Tours tally (based on reports from their promoter Live Nation) but suffice it to say, WorldWired is a cash cow. Read more here.