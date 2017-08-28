Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Migos Release 'Too Hotty' Music Video
08-28-2017
Migos

(Radio.com) Migos have returned with a fiery new music video for their song "Too Hotty." The track is taken from a forthcoming compilation, Quality Control Presents: Control The Streets Volume One.

There is no release date yet set for the collection. The dark video follows band members through a series of nefarious scenarios, opening with Offset surrounded by candles and black-clad models in a dimly-lit mansion.

Quavo appears in a makeshift repair shop, generating sparks with a sander. The trio convenes in a parking lot surrounding by plumes of fire as Takeoff delivers the track's closing verse. Watch the explicit video here.

