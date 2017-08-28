Taylor Swift Premieres 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video

At the top of the clip, an undead Taylor claws herself out of a grave marked "Here Lies Taylor Swift's Reputation." From there, viewers see Taylor in an array of crazy setups like cruising with a biker gang and vandalizing a store wearing a cat mask.

We also get cutaways to Taylor on a throne surrounded by snakes--a throwback to 2016, when internet haters inundated her social media accounts with the snake emojis. She's been fond of reclaiming that imagery lately. In one futuristic scene, Taylor can be seen "programming" a horde of "squad" mannequins to do her bidding.

At the video's climax, 2017 Taylor Swift stands atop a mountain of previous iterations of the pop star: Her nerd-next-door character from "You Belong With Me," her majorette getup from the Red tour and her ballet costume from the "Shake It Off" video. The higher they climb, the faster they fall…to their figurative deaths. Read more and watch the video here.