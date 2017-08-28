Van Halen Star Teases Upcoming Solo Album

The rocker's father, Eddie Van Halen, first broke the news about his son's solo record during a 2015 interview at The Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, DC during an event to help launch the institution's three-year initiative entitled "What It Means To Be American."

While gushing about being able to make music with his son, Eddie told host Denise Quan, "Wait til you hear his record. This is not 'pop' (Dad) talking, this is real talk; it blew my mind."

Wolfgang is reportedly playing everything on his debut himself - from guitars, drums and bass to keyboards and vocals; no timetable for the set's release has been revealed to date.

"Progress," he tweeted on August 24. "Shouldn't be too much longer until everything I've been working on is done." Check out the clip here.