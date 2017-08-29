Billy Sheehan's The Fell Announce Breakout Tour

The band recently gave fans a taste of their style with the release of their debut single "Footprints". Billy had this to say Footprints' is all about the pocket, the groove, and singing!! What a blast it was to record this! I can't wait to play it live!." Watch the video here.

Fans will hear the song on the Breakout Tour which will be kicking off on September 6th at The Basement in Nashville, TN and will wrap up on September 14th at The Music Hall Night Club & Concert Theatre in Oshawa, ON.

The Fell Breakout Tour Dates:

09/06 - The Basement - Nashville, TN

09/08 - Diesel Lounge & Concert Theatre - Chesterfield, MI

09/09 - Anthology - Rochester, NY

09/10 - Evening Star Concert Hall - Niagara, NY

09/11 - The Rockpile West - Toronto, ON

09/12 - The Brass Monkey - Ottowa, ON

09/14 - The Music Hall Night Club & Concert Theatre - Oshawa, ON