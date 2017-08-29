Coldplay's Chris Martin Does Surprise Performance With Izzy Bizu

The two performed a song on stage together on stage during venue's Reggae Sundays event. Bizu has been touring with Martin as a support act on Coldplay's summer stadium tour. She is promoting her debut album "A Moment Of Madness".

Following the performance Izzy took to her social media accounts to share her excitement. She wrote on Facebook "Ahhh thanks so much had an amazing time at our secret show @wynwoodyard in Miami. A special thank you to @coldplay's #ChrisMartin for making it extra special by joining me on stage." See the photos here.