Drake Makes Surprise Appearances At Two Festivals
08-29-2017
Drake

(Radio.com) Whenever Drake makes a guest appearance he gets "visiting dignitary" treatment. Crowds go wild, fans take videos, The news gets retweeted and amplified thousands of times.

On Sunday, Drake managed to pull that signature trick twice, during Giggs' set at the Reading Festival and at Boy Better Know's takeover of the O2 Arena. At Reading Fest, Giggs gave a speech thanking fans for their support and announced that a "friend" would join him onstage. Drake appeared for a performance of "KMT" from More Life and the audience went nuts.

Some elite rappers would call it a day after one surprise appearance, but not Drake. He traveled 90 miles east for another show. That evening, he dropped by BBK's all-day festival at the O2, featuring Skepta, J Hus, MHD and other Drake-affiliated grime artists from the collective.

For Drake, it's all in a day's work. Watch the explicit videos of Drizzy surprise appearances here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Drake Joins Jorja Smith Onstage In Toronto

Drake Shows Off His Swanky Temporary Home

Kendrick Lamar Appears To Diss Drake Over Ghostwriting

Drake Reveals That He Is Working On A New Album

Drake's Father 'Kinda Crazy' Video

Drake Teases OVO Store Opening In New Video

Drake's Thirsty Thief Returns To His Southern California home

Drake Continues Tribute Tattoos With New One Of Lil Wayne

Meek Mill Reportedly Fires Back At Drake Diss On His New Album


