|
Frank Ocean Debuts New Song 'Provider'
.
(Radio.com) While much of the industry was sitting in the MTV Video Music Awards audience (or watching Game of Thrones) last night, Frank Ocean was hosting his radio show Blonded and slyly dropping two new pieces of material. During the broadcast, he debuted "Provider" and a freestyle over 2 Chainz "Rolls Royce B". Ocean has made a habit of debuting new music on his show. Since his last studio album Blonde debuted last year, six or seven tracks have surfaced on Blonded. For diehard Ocean fans, it pays to tune in! Last night's program featured a curated playlist of Ocean's favorites, including Sade, Sly and the Family Stone, Kodak Black and 21 Savage. He also played "Skyline To" from his Blonde album. The show airs intermittently--last night was the seventh installment since February. Listen to "Provider" and the explicit freestyle here.
Ocean has made a habit of debuting new music on his show. Since his last studio album Blonde debuted last year, six or seven tracks have surfaced on Blonded. For diehard Ocean fans, it pays to tune in!
Last night's program featured a curated playlist of Ocean's favorites, including Sade, Sly and the Family Stone, Kodak Black and 21 Savage. He also played "Skyline To" from his Blonde album. The show airs intermittently--last night was the seventh installment since February. Listen to "Provider" and the explicit freestyle here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Mick Fleetwood Addresses Fleetwood Mac 'Farewell' Tour
• Eddie Vedder Rocks 'Out Of Sand' On Twin Peaks
• Metallica Stream Lady Gaga Grammy Awards Rehearsals Video
• Glen Campbell's Wife Shares Loving Eulogy Online
• Mastodon Announce New EP 'Cold Dark Place'
• Singled Out: Space4Lease's Lately
• Liam Gallagher Releases Live 'Wall Of Glass' Video
• Billy Sheehan's The Fell Announce Breakout Tour
• Thirty Seconds To Mars Share Unique VMA Performance With Travis Scott
• The Killers Address Lineup Change Speculations
• LaRissa Vienna And The Strange Release 'Haunted' Video
• Judas Priest's Rob Halford Looks Back On Coming Out
• Van Halen Star Teases Upcoming Solo Album
• Brian Johnson Does Surprise AC/DC Jam With Muse At Reading
• Tom Petty Forced To Postpone More Shows
• Carrie Underwood Previews Sunday Night Football Theme
• Frank Ocean Debuts New Song 'Provider'
• Jay-Z Talks Chester Bennington And Amy Winehouse
• Calvin Harris Releases Alternate 'Feels' Video
• Taylor Swift Takes Over Delivery Trucks For 'Reputation' Album
• Coldplay's Chris Martin Does Surprise Performance With Izzy Bizu
• Kendrick Lamar Wows VMAs With 'DNA' and 'Humble'
• Drake Makes Surprise Appearances At Two Festivals
• Artists React To Hurricane Harvey Devastation
• Maroon 5's Adam Levine Slams 'Utterly Horrible' VMAs
• Pink Shares Life Lesson Receiving Career Honor at VMAs
• North West Reveals Her Favorite Kanye Song In First Interview
• Jared Leto Tributes Chester Bennington At VMAs
• Taylor Swift Premieres 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video
• Naked Brad Pitt Photos Inspired Shania Twain's 'That Don't Impress Me Much'
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.