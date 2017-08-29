|
Jay-Z Talks Chester Bennington And Amy Winehouse
.
(Radio.com) In the first part of a podcast interview to support his new album 4:44, JAY-Z talked about how depressed individuals should immediately seek therapy. In part two he reflected on the deaths of Chester Bennington and Amy Winehouse. "I think that we can use it and hopefully, as a society, we use that to go forward' people can start getting help." he told Rap Radar. "Someone somewhere could be looking at Chester and be like, 'Man, I wasn't feeling so good and I need to get some help or I need to talk to somebody about it.'" "She was telling us, she was writing the songs to our face," he said of Winehouse. "[Amy said,] 'They're trying to make me go to rehab, I'm not going.' Like, 'What? You have to go!'" Jay revealed that when he saw her one night at the Spotted Pig after she performed at Joe's Pub, he urged her not overindulge on drugs and alcohol. "I looked at her and I was like 'Stay with us,'" he says. "The first time we hung out, I said, 'Stay with us.'" Read more here.
"I think that we can use it and hopefully, as a society, we use that to go forward' people can start getting help." he told Rap Radar. "Someone somewhere could be looking at Chester and be like, 'Man, I wasn't feeling so good and I need to get some help or I need to talk to somebody about it.'"
"She was telling us, she was writing the songs to our face," he said of Winehouse. "[Amy said,] 'They're trying to make me go to rehab, I'm not going.' Like, 'What? You have to go!'"
Jay revealed that when he saw her one night at the Spotted Pig after she performed at Joe's Pub, he urged her not overindulge on drugs and alcohol. "I looked at her and I was like 'Stay with us,'" he says. "The first time we hung out, I said, 'Stay with us.'" Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Mick Fleetwood Addresses Fleetwood Mac 'Farewell' Tour
• Eddie Vedder Rocks 'Out Of Sand' On Twin Peaks
• Metallica Stream Lady Gaga Grammy Awards Rehearsals Video
• Glen Campbell's Wife Shares Loving Eulogy Online
• Mastodon Announce New EP 'Cold Dark Place'
• Singled Out: Space4Lease's Lately
• Liam Gallagher Releases Live 'Wall Of Glass' Video
• Billy Sheehan's The Fell Announce Breakout Tour
• Thirty Seconds To Mars Share Unique VMA Performance With Travis Scott
• The Killers Address Lineup Change Speculations
• LaRissa Vienna And The Strange Release 'Haunted' Video
• Judas Priest's Rob Halford Looks Back On Coming Out
• Van Halen Star Teases Upcoming Solo Album
• Brian Johnson Does Surprise AC/DC Jam With Muse At Reading
• Tom Petty Forced To Postpone More Shows
• Carrie Underwood Previews Sunday Night Football Theme
• Frank Ocean Debuts New Song 'Provider'
• Jay-Z Talks Chester Bennington And Amy Winehouse
• Calvin Harris Releases Alternate 'Feels' Video
• Taylor Swift Takes Over Delivery Trucks For 'Reputation' Album
• Coldplay's Chris Martin Does Surprise Performance With Izzy Bizu
• Kendrick Lamar Wows VMAs With 'DNA' and 'Humble'
• Drake Makes Surprise Appearances At Two Festivals
• Artists React To Hurricane Harvey Devastation
• Maroon 5's Adam Levine Slams 'Utterly Horrible' VMAs
• Pink Shares Life Lesson Receiving Career Honor at VMAs
• North West Reveals Her Favorite Kanye Song In First Interview
• Jared Leto Tributes Chester Bennington At VMAs
• Taylor Swift Premieres 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video
• Naked Brad Pitt Photos Inspired Shania Twain's 'That Don't Impress Me Much'
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.