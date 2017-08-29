Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Looks Back On Coming Out
08-29-2017
.
Judas Priest

(Radio.com) Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford came out as gay in 1998, and recalls the "warmth" and "love" he felt from the heavy metal community. In a new interview Halford lamented the state of equality in 2017 and said tolerance and open-mindedness are being rolled back in America and the UK.

"I just get so frustrated and angry that here we are in 2017," Halford told Fox Sports. 'Because of that society I grew up in, and to a still great extent today, we have this tremendous push back in equality. I always kind of felt as I was going through my teen years, my twenties and my thirties, things would be better - but they're not. There's still a long way to go in America and in my home country. And in some parts of the world, people like me get thrown off buildings. People like me get hung, just because of who we are."

Halford added that practicing tolerance and acceptance is actually very simple, and he's baffled by cultural resistance to LGBT rights and visibility. 'It's a crazy world," he said. "You'd think that by now we'd have just figured things out - live and let live, love each other and just accept each other for who we are. Life is short." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

