Judas Priest's Rob Halford Looks Back On Coming Out

"I just get so frustrated and angry that here we are in 2017," Halford told Fox Sports. 'Because of that society I grew up in, and to a still great extent today, we have this tremendous push back in equality. I always kind of felt as I was going through my teen years, my twenties and my thirties, things would be better - but they're not. There's still a long way to go in America and in my home country. And in some parts of the world, people like me get thrown off buildings. People like me get hung, just because of who we are."

Halford added that practicing tolerance and acceptance is actually very simple, and he's baffled by cultural resistance to LGBT rights and visibility. 'It's a crazy world," he said. "You'd think that by now we'd have just figured things out - live and let live, love each other and just accept each other for who we are. Life is short." Read more here.