LaRissa Vienna And The Strange Release 'Haunted' Video

Frontwoman LaRissa Vienna had this to say, "I wrote Haunted" about the guilt of missing someone from your past. It is a song about the shame of desiring things you can't have. For the music video, each band member has a storyline of what "haunts" them, whether it be relationships, alcohol abuse, or mental illness. Everyone has that one thing that haunts them, and in the music video, we wear it on our sleeves."

Vienna draws her influence from David Bowie, Marilyn Manson and Shirley Temple (with a tattoo on her shoulder to match). Watch the Daniel Rachlitz and Demi Dehererra directed video here.