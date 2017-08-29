Metallica Stream Lady Gaga Grammy Awards Rehearsals Video

The pair can be seen mapping out plans for their performance of the "Hardwired…To Self Destruct" single, "Moth Into Flame." During the Grammys broadcast, the band suffered through a technical glitch by producers when James Hetfield's microphone failed to work during the first verse, forcing him to share Gaga's with her as they ploughed through the blazing track from their US No. 1 album.

At the end of the performance, a visibly frustrated Hetfield kicked over his mic stand and threw his guitar offstage. "In the heat of the battle," drummer Lars Ulrich later told Grammys host James Corden on CBS-TV's The Late Late Show, "you're out there and you're playing, when it's a technical issue, you don't really know - 'Is it going to the house?' 'Is his vocals going to the truck? 'Maybe it's just the monitors.' - so you've just gotta keep playing.

"We get off stage, we get back there, and I haven't seen him [James] like that in twenty years. I mean, he was livid. He's aged really well and he's a pretty chill guy, but the first five or ten minutes in that dressing room was not a lot of fun.

"But, like they say, the show must go on, and we fought through it," Ulrich added. "And with the fire and Gaga in my lap for about a minute at one point, it was just, 'Keep going, keep going, keep going.' So we fought through it, and a lot of people said that at least it made for great television, which is really the point of doing the Grammys to begin with." Watch the video and the Grammy performance video here.