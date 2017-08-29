Pink Shares Life Lesson Receiving Career Honor at VMAs

Pink was this year's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient, in recognition of her enduring influence and body of work. Ellen DeGeneres presented the award (quipping that Cher dropped out last-minute). "I love Pink--she's my friend," Ellen said. "I think she's the most incredible performer and when she asked me to give her this award I said 'absolutely.'"

When Pink collected the prize, she told a story about her 6-year-old daughter Willow. 'Recently I was driving my daughter to school and she said to me out of the blue, 'Mama--I'm the ugliest girl I know.' She said 'Yeah, I look like a boy with long hair.'"

"But I didn't say anything and instead I went home and I made a PowerPoint presentation for her. In that presentation were androgynous rock stars and artists who lived in their truth, were probably made fun of every day." Read more here.