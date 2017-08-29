|
Singled Out: Space4Lease's Lately
.
Psychedelic indie-rockers Space4Lease have been releasing a series of singles and to celebrate the release of their latest one "Lately" we asked vocalist Grayson Hamm to tell us about the track. Here is the story: Lately is one of the most personable songs I've written recently. It is also easily my favorite song to play live - I never get tired of playing it. With that being said, this record is the hardest to explain to people but I feel like if people listen, the song very much explains itself because of the personal connection people can find with the track and the way it was written. The song was written lyrically within the day. I was actually jamming with our sound guy and road manager Caleb at my house sometime last summer. We had no intention to jam but somehow we ended up playing - me on piano and vocals, Caleb playing drums. I didn't write any lyrics during this jam, instead, the lyrical content came from listening to a voice memo of us just playing this same chord progression for a solid 45 minutes - slowly but surely clanking our way into something that seemed reasonable. I never wrote anything down in this process. Instead, I reached this point where this roller coaster of emotions, uncertainties, and vulnerabilities in myself sort of just met together and poured out. I was speaking from a real place, which is why it felt so satisfying. My bandmates agreed. Now the instrumentation did change a little when I went to the band with the track; as it well should. It was definitely for the better. We turned a song of run-on sentences into an organized track that precisely articulated the mood I was wanting to set, really bringing this track full circle. This song hit me so hard and quickly that it just stuck like glue from day one. I still don't have these lyrics physically written down anywhere. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!
