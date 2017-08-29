Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Space4Lease's Lately
08-29-2017
.
Space4Lease

Psychedelic indie-rockers Space4Lease have been releasing a series of singles and to celebrate the release of their latest one "Lately" we asked vocalist Grayson Hamm to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Lately is one of the most personable songs I've written recently. It is also easily my favorite song to play live - I never get tired of playing it. With that being said, this record is the hardest to explain to people but I feel like if people listen, the song very much explains itself because of the personal connection people can find with the track and the way it was written.

The song was written lyrically within the day. I was actually jamming with our sound guy and road manager Caleb at my house sometime last summer. We had no intention to jam but somehow we ended up playing - me on piano and vocals, Caleb playing drums. I didn't write any lyrics during this jam, instead, the lyrical content came from listening to a voice memo of us just playing this same chord progression for a solid 45 minutes - slowly but surely clanking our way into something that seemed reasonable. I never wrote anything down in this process. Instead, I reached this point where this roller coaster of emotions, uncertainties, and vulnerabilities in myself sort of just met together and poured out. I was speaking from a real place, which is why it felt so satisfying. My bandmates agreed.

Now the instrumentation did change a little when I went to the band with the track; as it well should. It was definitely for the better. We turned a song of run-on sentences into an organized track that precisely articulated the mood I was wanting to set, really bringing this track full circle. This song hit me so hard and quickly that it just stuck like glue from day one. I still don't have these lyrics physically written down anywhere.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!

advertisement

Space4Lease Music, DVDs, Books and more

Space4Lease T-shirts and Posters

More Space4Lease News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Space4Lease's Lately


More Stories for Space4Lease

Space4Lease Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson May Form New Group- Mick Fleetwood Addresses Fleetwood Mac 'Farewell' Tour- Eddie Vedder Rocks 'Out Of Sand' On Twin Peaks- more

Van Halen Star Teases Upcoming Solo Album- Brian Johnson Does Surprise AC/DC Jam With Muse At Reading- Tom Petty Forced To Postpone More Shows- Metallica- more

Dave Grohl Reveals His Possible Next Career Move- Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces First Tour Dates For 'Carry Fire'- Metallica Plan To Revisit 'Master Of Puppets' Next- more

Page Too:
Justin Bieber Nude Photos Leaked To Selena Gomez's Instagram- Carrie Underwood Previews Sunday Night Football Theme- Frank Ocean Debuts New Song 'Provider'- more

Jared Leto Tributes Chester Bennington At VMAs- Taylor Swift Premieres 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video- Naked Brad Pitt Photos Inspired Shania Twain Song- more

Wu-Tang Clan Announce Album and Share New Track 'People Say'- Queens Of The Stone Age Unveil 'Villains' Butcher Shop Paper- Will Taylor Swift Address Kanye West Feud?- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson May Form New Group

Mick Fleetwood Addresses Fleetwood Mac 'Farewell' Tour

Eddie Vedder Rocks 'Out Of Sand' On Twin Peaks

Metallica Stream Lady Gaga Grammy Awards Rehearsals Video

Glen Campbell's Wife Shares Loving Eulogy Online

Mastodon Announce New EP 'Cold Dark Place'

Singled Out: Space4Lease's Lately

Liam Gallagher Releases Live 'Wall Of Glass' Video

Billy Sheehan's The Fell Announce Breakout Tour

Thirty Seconds To Mars Share Unique VMA Performance With Travis Scott

The Killers Address Lineup Change Speculations

LaRissa Vienna And The Strange Release 'Haunted' Video

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Looks Back On Coming Out

Van Halen Star Teases Upcoming Solo Album

Brian Johnson Does Surprise AC/DC Jam With Muse At Reading

Tom Petty Forced To Postpone More Shows

• more

Page Too News Stories
Justin Bieber Nude Photos Leaked To Selena Gomez's Instagram

Carrie Underwood Previews Sunday Night Football Theme

Frank Ocean Debuts New Song 'Provider'

Jay-Z Talks Chester Bennington And Amy Winehouse

Calvin Harris Releases Alternate 'Feels' Video

Taylor Swift Takes Over Delivery Trucks For 'Reputation' Album

Coldplay's Chris Martin Does Surprise Performance With Izzy Bizu

Kendrick Lamar Wows VMAs With 'DNA' and 'Humble'

Drake Makes Surprise Appearances At Two Festivals

Artists React To Hurricane Harvey Devastation

Maroon 5's Adam Levine Slams 'Utterly Horrible' VMAs

Pink Shares Life Lesson Receiving Career Honor at VMAs

North West Reveals Her Favorite Kanye Song In First Interview

Jared Leto Tributes Chester Bennington At VMAs

Taylor Swift Premieres 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video

Naked Brad Pitt Photos Inspired Shania Twain's 'That Don't Impress Me Much'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.