Beyonce Vows To Help 'As Many As We Can' In Houston

Flooding in Houston has killed at least 14 people. It's yet unknown how much property damage the storm has caused, but CNN reports it could be as much as $40 billion and only 15 percent of homeowners have flood insurance.

"My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help," Beyonce said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle.

She added that she and her people are discussing the best ways to provide aid to those in need. "I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor to implement a plan to help as many as we can," she said. Read more here.