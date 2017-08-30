|
Hammerfall and Flotsam & Jetsam North American Tour Coming
.
Hammerfall have announced that they will be returning to North America in the spring of 2018 for a trek that will feature special guests Flotsam & Jetsam The tour is scheduled to kick off pm May 17th in Ft. Lauderdale, FL at the Kelsey Theater and will be wrapping up on June 19th in San Antonio, TX at the Scout Bar. The group had this to say, "We're so f***ing excited about returning to North America with a full headline show, and having the legendary Flotsam & Jetsam as special guests really helps put this over the top! "The incredibly passionate fans made the tour we did with Delain earlier this year into such an amazing experience for us, and we can't wait to do it again! We'll do everything in our power to make this tour even better than last time, but we need your help to do it. Together, we can prove once and for all that heavy metal really is stronger than all!" Hammerfall and Flotsam & Jetsam Tour Dates:
The tour is scheduled to kick off pm May 17th in Ft. Lauderdale, FL at the Kelsey Theater and will be wrapping up on June 19th in San Antonio, TX at the Scout Bar.
The group had this to say, "We're so f***ing excited about returning to North America with a full headline show, and having the legendary Flotsam & Jetsam as special guests really helps put this over the top!
"The incredibly passionate fans made the tour we did with Delain earlier this year into such an amazing experience for us, and we can't wait to do it again! We'll do everything in our power to make this tour even better than last time, but we need your help to do it. Together, we can prove once and for all that heavy metal really is stronger than all!"
Hammerfall and Flotsam & Jetsam Tour Dates:
• Lynyrd Skynyrd 1977 Plane Crash Biopic Blocked By Court
• Rolling Stones Release 2000 Light Years From Home Lyric Video
• Chris Cornell's Brother Shares Heartfelt Message To Fans
• U2 Tease New Song 'The Blackout' And Announce New Single
• Poison Take A Look Back At Def Leppard Tour
• New Steve Miller Collection Loaded With Rarities
• Ozzy Osbourne Expecting New Member Of The Family
• Mastodon Stars Return To Game of Thrones
• The National Release New Song 'Day I Die' Via Time-Lapse Video
• ZZ Top Stand Alongside Houston In Wake Of Hurricane Harvey
• Hammerfall and Flotsam & Jetsam North American Tour Coming
• Singled Out: Young States' Over It By Now
• Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson May Form New Group
• Mick Fleetwood Addresses Fleetwood Mac 'Farewell' Tour
• Eddie Vedder Rocks 'Out Of Sand' On Twin Peaks
• Justin Bieber's Private Parts Spark Lawsuit
• Coldplay Tribute Hurricane Victims With New Song 'Houston'
• Miley and Cyrus Clan Sing 'Achy Breaky Heart' on 'Carpool Karaoke'
• Luke Bryan Playing Grand Ole Opry For St. Jude Kids
• Shania Twain Does Medley Of Hits At The U.S. Open
• Beyonce Vows To Help 'As Many As We Can' In Houston
• Liam Payne Shares Birthday Photo with Son Bear
• Paris Jackson Shares Birthday Tribute To Father Michael Jackson
• Jay-Z Reveals Inspiration Behind For New Twins Names Rumi and Sir
• Maroon 5 Release New Single Featuring SZA
• Justin Bieber Nude Photos Leaked To Selena Gomez's Instagram
• Carrie Underwood Previews Sunday Night Football Theme
• Frank Ocean Debuts New Song 'Provider'
• Jay-Z Talks Chester Bennington And Amy Winehouse
• Calvin Harris Releases Alternate 'Feels' Video
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.