Jay-Z Reveals Inspiration Behind For New Twins Names Rumi and Sir

"Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter," he explained (via People). "Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir."

The rapper went on to say that his upcoming fall tour will be a full-on family affair, complete with the new babies in tow. "I booked the tour for October so I could have at least four months to just really bond and see their fingers and s-- like that," he revealed. Read more here.