Luke Bryan Playing Grand Ole Opry For St. Jude Kids

Five dollars from each ticket sold via the official Grand Ole Opry ticketing site will be donated to St. Jude, which is "leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases."

Throughout the show, photos and videos of inspirational moments from Country Cares for St. Jude Kids will be shared, and a St. Jude patient will take the stage as a special guest announcer for the night. Read more here.