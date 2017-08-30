|
Lynyrd Skynyrd 1977 Plane Crash Biopic Blocked By Court
(hennemusic) A New York court has awarded Lynyrd Skynyrd a permanent injunction to block an unauthorized biopic about the band's 1977 plane crash that killed six people, including lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines and backup singer Cassie Gaines. Rolling Stone reports production on "Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash" - based on the life of former Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle, who left the group in 1991 - will permanently shut down after a judge decided that the film violates a consent order that Pyle signed with his band mates in 1988. The consent order states that "No such exploitation of life story rights is authorized which purports to be a history of the 'Lynyrd Skynyrd' band, as opposed to the life story of the applicable individual." Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington, singer and Van Zant's brother Johnny Van Zant and the Van Zant and Gaines estates filed a lawsuit against Pyle and Cleopatra Records over the project in June. Read more here.
