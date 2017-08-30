Mastodon Stars Return To Game of Thrones

This isn't the first time Dailor, Kelliher and Hinds have appeared on?Game of Thrones. During the season five episode "Hardhome," the guys portrayed wildlings who were murdered and reanimated as White Walkers.

In non-Game of Thrones Mastodon news, the group has dropped details on?Cold Dark Place, a new EP from the crew. The four-track set will arrive Sept. 22 on CD and digitally and will also come out as a vinyl picture disc Oct. 27. The Atlanta band will preview Cold Dark Place?this Friday (Sept. 1) with a new single, "Toe to Toes." Read more here.