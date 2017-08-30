New Steve Miller Collection Loaded With Rarities

Ultimate Hits is available now for preorder in a 1CD and digital edition featuring 22 essential Steve Miller Band tracks, including three previously unreleased rarities, and in an expanded 2CD and digital deluxe edition with 40 tracks, including the acclaimed band's top hits, live tracks, and eight previously unreleased recordings from the studio and the stage. On October 27, both editions will be released on 180-gram vinyl in 2LP and 4LP deluxe packages, which are also available now for preorder.

"Selecting material to include in these two collections and revisiting the creation of these recordings I'm reminded of how I learned to make multi-track recordings from Les Paul and play lead guitar from T Bone Walker. I've been blessed to work with so many wonderful musicians and engineers and friends over the years. Mostly I want to thank you our fans who come out to our shows and listen to our records. I hope you enjoy this as much I did putting this together for you." -- Steve Miller

Both Ultimate Hits editions feature Steve Miller Band's biggest worldwide chart-toppers, including "Take The Money And Run," "Rock'n Me," Jet Airliner," "The Joker," Abracadabra," "Jungle Love," and "Fly Like An Eagle." The 1CD and digital edition adds two previously unreleased live recordings, "Living In The USA" and "Space Cowboy," as well as a never-before-released Steve Miller solo recording of "Seasons." The 2CD and digital deluxe edition also features those rarities, plus five more previously unreleased studio and live recordings, including a demo for "Take The Money And Run." Ultimate Hits' stunning cover art was designed and photographed by StormStudios in collaboration with Miller.

STEVE MILLER BAND: ULTIMATE HITS [1CD; Digital; 2LP]

1. Harmony Of The Spheres 2

2. Steve Miller at age five talking to his Godfather Les Paul

3. Take The Money And Run

4. Rock'n Me

5. The Stake

6. Threshold

7. Jet Airliner

8. The Joker

9. Abracadabra

10. Jungle Love

11. Swingtown

12. Dance, Dance, Dance

13. Serenade From The Stars

14. Space Intro

15. Fly Like An Eagle

16. Wild Mountain Honey

17. Living In The USA (Live - Previously Unreleased)

18. Space Cowboy (Live - Previously Unreleased)

19. Seasons (Previously Unreleased)

20. I Want To Make The World Turn Around

21. Winter Time

22. The Window

STEVE MILLER BAND: ULTIMATE HITS (DELUXE EDITION) [2CD, Digital; 4LP]

CD 1

1. Steve Miller at age five talking to his Godfather Les Paul

2. Gangster Of Love (Live - Previously Unreleased)

3. The Joker

4. Baby's Callin' Me Home (Previously Unreleased)

5. My Dark Hour

6. Little Girl

7. Living In The USA (Live - Previously Unreleased)

8. Space Cowboy (Live - Previously Unreleased)

9. Seasons (Previously Unreleased)

10. Journey From Eden

11. Shu Ba Da Du Ma Ma Ma Ma

12. Going To Mexico

13. Kow Kow Calculator (Live - Previously Unreleased)

14. Come On In My Kitchen (Live)

15. Sugar Babe (Live)

16. The Lovin' Cup (Live)

17. Dance, Dance, Dance

18. Take The Money And Run

19. Rock'n Me

20. Space Intro

21. Fly Like An Eagle

CD 2

1. Wild Mountain Honey

2. The Window

3. Take The Money And Run (Demo) (Previously Unreleased)

4. In The Midnight Hour (Previously Unreleased)

5. Jungle Love

6. Threshold

7. Jet Airliner

8. The Stake

9. Swingtown

10. Serenade From The Stars

11. True Fine Love

12. Heart Like A Wheel

13. Abracadabra

14. I Want To Make The World Turn Around

15. Italian X Rays

16. Don't Cha Know

17. Cry Cry Cry

18. Stranger Blues

19. Behind The Barn