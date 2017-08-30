Rolling Stones Release 2000 Light Years From Home Lyric Video

Directed by Lucy Dawkins and Tom Readdy at Yes Please Productions, the animated clip presents the tune, which appeared as the B-side to the project's second American single, "She's A Rainbow", and also peaked on its own at No. 5 on the German charts.

Originally released in December of 1967, "Their Satanic Majesties Request" is the first self-produced album in The Rolling Stones' catalog. The record peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 on its way to Gold status Stateside for sales of 500,000 copies.

The 50th anniversary reissue will be available as a special Deluxe Edition box set containing double vinyl/double hybrid Super Audio CD (compatible with all CD players) that delivers both the stereo and mono versions of the project newly-remastered by Bob Ludwig.

The 2017 reissue includes Michael Cooper's original 3-D lenticular cover photograph, featuring the band at the peak of the psychedelic era, in a fold-out album limited edition numbered package with a 20 page book including more of Cooper's photos from the original session. Watch the video here.