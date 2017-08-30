Singled Out: Young States' Over It By Now

When it comes to writing lyrics, a lot of the time I'm not very good at coming up with something at the point of experiencing the feeling I want to write about; I find it hard to be creative when I'm emotional and emotional lyrics are the only ones that turn out well for me. So I have notebooks, or "feelings books" as I call them, to jot down feelings that I could potentially use as inspiration later.

Once we'd written the instrumental for this song, I was flicking through for what to write about and I came across one page that only had "I should be over it by now" written at the top. I liked it, so I used it. A lot.

The song's about an experience with one of my close friends at the time who I grew to really like, they liked me back but lead me on and messed with my head when they decided to be with someone else. I didn't want to lose this person as a friend so I internalised all the upset, confusion, and stupidity I felt because I thought it could actually work, meaning this person never realised how I truly felt about the whole situation. So seeing that sentence there motivated me to actually express the emotions I felt during that time, and to also feel sorry for myself whilst simultaneously getting my arse in gear by saying "I should be over it by now".

