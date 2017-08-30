Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Young States' Over It By Now
08-30-2017
.
Young States

Young States, an acclaimed all-female group of four punk rockers, will release their "Past Truths | Present Lies" EP on Sept 29th. We asked frontman Georgia to tell us about the single "Over It By Now". Here is the story:

When it comes to writing lyrics, a lot of the time I'm not very good at coming up with something at the point of experiencing the feeling I want to write about; I find it hard to be creative when I'm emotional and emotional lyrics are the only ones that turn out well for me. So I have notebooks, or "feelings books" as I call them, to jot down feelings that I could potentially use as inspiration later.

Once we'd written the instrumental for this song, I was flicking through for what to write about and I came across one page that only had "I should be over it by now" written at the top. I liked it, so I used it. A lot.

The song's about an experience with one of my close friends at the time who I grew to really like, they liked me back but lead me on and messed with my head when they decided to be with someone else. I didn't want to lose this person as a friend so I internalised all the upset, confusion, and stupidity I felt because I thought it could actually work, meaning this person never realised how I truly felt about the whole situation. So seeing that sentence there motivated me to actually express the emotions I felt during that time, and to also feel sorry for myself whilst simultaneously getting my arse in gear by saying "I should be over it by now".

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!

