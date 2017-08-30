Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

ZZ Top Stand Alongside Houston In Wake Of Hurricane Harvey
08-30-2017
.
ZZ Top

(Radio.com) Classic Texas rock legends ZZ Top is "concerned" about the devastation Hurricane Harvey is unleashing on the band's home state, but confident that the city will bounce back.

"Houston has played host to ZZ Top as our home base since we first banded together more than four decades ago, making us especially concerned with the plight of so many of our fellow Texans in the wake of the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey," the band said in an official press statement. "We are encouraged by the city's and state's recovery efforts from this tragic event and stand alongside our neighbors.

"Long ago, we recorded a song called 'Heaven, Hell or Houston,'" the band added, referring to a track on 1981 album, El Loco. "We're confident that, in the near future, the first word will describe the title's third word and the middle will soon be overcome." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

