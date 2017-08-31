David Crosby Releasing New Album Sky Trails

The album takes Crosby in a new musical direction as the set tilts toward a full band sound and deep, soulful grooves. "It's a natural thing for me," says Crosby, who joyously embraced the challenge of the shifting song structures. "I've always felt more comfortable there. There's complexity, intricacy and subtleties in the music. I like that stuff."

The core of the band are saxophonist Steve Tavaglione, bassist Mai Agan, drummer Steve DiStanislao, and Crosby's son, multi-instrumentalist James Raymond, who also produced the album. Crosby and Raymond recorded some of the songs at Raymond's home studio and then moved to Jackson Browne's Groove Masters studio in Santa Monica for tunes that feature the full band.