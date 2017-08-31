Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Justin Moore Announces 'Hell on a Highway' Tour Dates
08-31-2017
Justin Moore

(Radio.com) Country singer Justin Moore has had announced his Hell on a Highway tour, an extensive run of concert dates that stretches into the new year.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on October 13tj in Monroe, LA and the Monroe Civic Center and rolls across the country before winding up in Knoxville, TN, on April 28.

Dylan Scott will join Moore on the tour as the opening act. Justin Moore is still supporting his most recent full-length, Kinda Don't Care, released in August 2016. See Justin's full run of dates here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

