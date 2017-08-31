Madame Mayhem, Smile Empty Soul, Austin John Winkler Tour

"Excited to be part of this leg of the Love Sick Radio Tour with Austin John Winkler and Smile Empty Soul, presented by M7 Agency," says Madame Mayhem. "I love Austin's voice, and grew up listening to Hinder, and am a fan of Smile Empty Soul - 'Bottom of a Bottle' was a song that helped me when I was frustrated or upset growing up, and I love that song, so being able to watch them play every night after our set is going to be a blast.

"I am also super excited we get to perform in some areas we haven't had the chance to play live for yet. Hope to see new and familiar faces out in the crowd. It's also great that this run is right before we head over to the UK and Europe with Fozzy and Hardcore Superstar.

"Our sets will have the new not yet released songs as well as songs out now, so it will be cool to introduce these new songs to the world all jam packed in a couple of months!"

Confirmed Tour Dates:

Sep 22 Front Street Grill Dardanelle, AR

Sep 23 Outland Ballroom Springfield, MO

Sep 24 Shots Rolla, MO

Sep 26 Spillway Bowling Green, KY

Sep 27 Rockhouse Live Memphis, TN

Sep 29 9 Muses Tyler, TX

Sep 30 Hideaway Jackson, MS

Oct 03 Still Bar Gadsden, AL

Oct 05 Captain Hiram's Sebastian, FL

Oct 06 State Theatre St Petersburg, FL

Oct 07 1904 Music Hall Jacksonville, FL

Oct 08 CLUB LA Destin, FL

Oct 11 Poseidon Rooftop Bar Hilton Head Island, SC

Oct 12 Carolina Nightlight Darlington, SC

Oct 13 Hogtails Pendleton, SC

Oct 14 Johnny and Junes Winston-Salem, NC

Oct 15 Open Chord Knoxville, TN

Oct 27 O2 Academy 2 Birmingham, United Kingdom

Oct 28 Tivoli Dublin, Ireland

Oct 29 Limelight 2 Belfast, United Kingdom

Oct 31 Live Rooms Chester-Le-Street, United Kingdom

Nov 01 Waterfront Manchester, United Kingdom

Nov 02 Islington Academy London, United Kingdom

Nov 03 Corporation Sheffield, United Kingdom

Nov 04 The Garage Glasgow, United Kingdom

Nov 05 Riverside Newcastle, United Kingdom

Nov 07 Q Factory Amsterdam, Netherlands

Nov 08 Colas Saal Aschaffenburg, Germany

Nov 09 Z7 Pratteln, Switzerland

Nov 10 Live Club Trezzo Sull'adda, Italy

Nov 11 New Age Club Roncade, Italy

Nov 12 Kimera Rock Rome, Italy

Nov 14 Flex Wien, Austria

Nov 15 TECHNIKUM Munich, Germany

Nov 16 Turock Essen, Germany

Nov 17 Grunespan Hamburg, Germany

Nov 18 CPG Genk, Belgium



