Maren Morris Talks Her Engagement
08-31-2017
Maren Morris

(Radio.com) Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd announced their engagement back in July and the lovebirds can't help but still gush over that magical night. Entertainment Tonight caught up with the couple before the 2017 ACM Honors in Nashville and spoke to them about their wedding plans, the custom ring Hurd made especially for Morris and the night she said "yes."

"Oh, I sobbed. I mean it was so emotional and so perfect," Morris said about the night Hurd proposed. "He's a very thoughtful human being, and I feel like the proposal was just as thoughtful as he always is. So it was perfect."

The "My Church" singer announced her engagement July 9 on Instagram, with a photo of her sitting on Hurd's lap and a gorgeous, custom ring that fit perfectly on Morris' finger.

"I know what she likes and I had somebody in Canada put it together," Hurd said of the engagement ring. "The stone is from New York City, it's from an uncut diamond, and then the rest of it's cast just custom for her. I couldn't just buy something. I had to make it something that fit her." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

