|
Maroon 5 Release New Track 'What Lovers Do' Featuring SZA
.
(Radio.com) Maroon 5 have debuted their new single "What Lovers Do," which features SZA. The track is the latest from the band's upcoming, still untitled sixth studio album. Maroon 5 previously released "Don't Wanna Know" and "Cold," which features a guest verse from Future. "What Lovers Do" starts with a slow, simple keyboard line that guides the melody. Then, frontman Adam Levine's honey-sweet vocals come in along with a more developed arrangement that evolves from the main theme. "Tell me, tell me if you love me or not, love me or not, love me or not," Levine sings. "I bet the house on you, am I lucky or not, lucky or not, lucky or not?" SZA enters after the falsetto chorus with a brief, sultry performance then rejoins later for another verse and some backup vocals as Levine tries "to do what lovers do." Check out the new song here.
Maroon 5 previously released "Don't Wanna Know" and "Cold," which features a guest verse from Future. "What Lovers Do" starts with a slow, simple keyboard line that guides the melody. Then, frontman Adam Levine's honey-sweet vocals come in along with a more developed arrangement that evolves from the main theme.
"Tell me, tell me if you love me or not, love me or not, love me or not," Levine sings. "I bet the house on you, am I lucky or not, lucky or not, lucky or not?"
SZA enters after the falsetto chorus with a brief, sultry performance then rejoins later for another verse and some backup vocals as Levine tries "to do what lovers do." Check out the new song here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• U2 Premiere Their New Song 'The Blackout'
• Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister
• Jerry Cantrell Opens Up About Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington
• Metallica Release Live 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Video
• Pink Floyd In The Studio For A Momentary Lapse Of Reason Anniversary
• David Gilmour Releases Video For Dark Side Of Moon Classic
• Madame Mayhem, Smile Empty Soul, Austin John Winkler Tour
• Jared Leto Stars In 'Blade Runner 2049' Short Film
• David Crosby Releasing New Album Sky Trails
• Roger Waters Heading Down Under Early Next Year
• Singled Out: Sharks In The Deep End's Tears Run Dry
• Metallica Expanding Master Puppets For Reissue
• Lynyrd Skynyrd 1977 Plane Crash Biopic Blocked By Court
• Rolling Stones Release 2000 Light Years From Home Lyric Video
• Chris Cornell's Brother Shares Heartfelt Message To Fans
• Kanye West Accused Of Drugs, Alcohol To Blame For Canceled Tour
• Garth Brooks To Reportedly Headline Stagecoach Festival
• Vince Gill Surprises Chris Young With Grand Ole Opry Induction
• Halsey Releases 'Bad At Love' Music Video
• Justin Moore Announces 'Hell on a Highway' Tour Dates
• Maren Morris Talks Her Engagement
• Demi Lovato Earns Belt In Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
• Maroon 5 Release New Track 'What Lovers Do' Featuring SZA
• Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' Video Without Music is Still Magical
• Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey On Men Writing About 'Girl Power'
• Jay-Z Reveals Emotional Teaser 'Dream. On.'
• Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Breaks Streaming Records
• Justin Bieber's Private Parts Spark Lawsuit
• Coldplay Tribute Hurricane Victims With New Song 'Houston'
• Miley and Cyrus Clan Sing 'Achy Breaky Heart' on 'Carpool Karaoke'
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.