Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey On Men Writing About 'Girl Power'
08-31-2017
Old Dominion

(Radio.com) Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey has penned a heartfelt op-ed explaining why he thinks male musicians should write songs championing "girl power." The article, written for Refinery29, opens with Ramsey explaining the seeds of Old Dominion's hit, "Be With Me," which came together quickly before he had to go pick up his daughters from school.

"Here we thought we had hastily spit out a song that sounded like a fun 'hit' song that girls would want to hear and went about our day. A few days later when I listened back I heard something different," he writes about the song from the band's new album, Happy Endings. "When I called Ross and Brad, I was happy to find they had the same experience. Underneath the candy-coated melody and popping production of the demo was a surprising message of female empowerment."

Ramsey goes on to explain how the song's music video director, Steve Condon, "wanted to make a video that showcased all types of strong women. We hadn't discussed the meaning of this song at all with him, he just gets us. He is also a father of daughters. The fact that, without any previous discussion, Steve heard the message clear enough to spark an idea like this cemented my confidence in this song." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

