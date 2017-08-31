Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister

It didn't hurt that in stage design, costumes, merchandise and some of his album covers, Prince used violet hues to solidify his brand. It seemed he had a favorite color…and it was purple.

According to the late musician's sister Tyka Nelson, Prince did have a favorite color: Orange? Discussing an upcoming memorabilia auction with London's Evening Standard newspaper, Nelson dropped the surprising piece of Prince intel.

"The stand out piece [in the auction] for me is his orange Cloud guitar," she said. "It is strange because people always associate the color purple with Prince, but his favorite color was actually orange." Read more here.