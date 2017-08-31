Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Roger Waters Heading Down Under Early Next Year
08-31-2017
.
Roger Waters

(hennemusic) Roger Waters has announced dates for an early 2018 tour of New Zealand and Australia. The US + Them run will see the former Pink Floyd bassist play two shows in New Zealand - starting January 24 in Auckland - before performing another six in Australia in February.

The trek sees Waters deliver a mix of classic Pink Floyd tunes and tracks from his current album, "Is This The Life We Really Want?" Tickets for the Australian concerts will go on sale September 8 at 10 a.m. local time, while seats for the New Zealand shows will be available September 8 at noon local time.

Waters teamed up with Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich in London and Los Angeles for his first new album of original material in 25 years. The set topped the album charts in several countries, including Poland, Switzerland, Norway and Scotland, while peaking at No. 11 on the US Billboard 200. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Roger Waters Music, DVDs, Books and more

Roger Waters T-shirts and Posters

More Roger Waters News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Roger Waters Heading Down Under Early Next Year

Eddie Vedder Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Roger Waters

Roger Waters Plays Pink Floyd Classic For The First Time Since 1971

Quickies: Pantera Star Joins Lemmy Tribute Lineup, Metallica, Roger Waters, Butch Walker Album Stream, more

Roger Waters Signs The Wall Box Sets Under Different Names

Both Weekends Of Stones, McCartney Mega-Festival Sell Out

Rolling Stones, McCartney Mega-Festivals Adds 2nd Weekend

Rolling Stones, McCartney Mega-Festivals Adds 2nd Weekend

Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, The Who Mega-Festival Announced

Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan Tease Mega-Festival


More Stories for Roger Waters

Roger Waters Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Rush's Alex Lifeson Reportedly Addresses New Band Rumor- U2 Premiere Their New Song 'The Blackout'- Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister- Metallica- more

Metallica Expanding Master Puppets For Reissue- Lynyrd Skynyrd 1977 Plane Crash Biopic Blocked By Court- Rolling Stones Release 2000 Light Years From Home Lyric Video- more

Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson May Form New Group- Mick Fleetwood Addresses Fleetwood Mac 'Farewell' Tour- Eddie Vedder Rocks 'Out Of Sand' On Twin Peaks- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Gives Too Sexy' Credits For New Single- Kanye West Accused Of Drugs, Alcohol To Blame For Canceled Tour- Garth Brooks To Reportedly Headline Stagecoach Festival- more

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Breaks Streaming Records- Justin Bieber's Private Parts Spark Lawsuit- Coldplay Tribute Hurricane Victims With New Song 'Houston'- more

Justin Bieber Nude Photos Leaked To Selena Gomez's Instagram- Carrie Underwood Previews Sunday Night Football Theme- Frank Ocean Debuts New Song 'Provider'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Rush's Alex Lifeson Reportedly Addresses New Band Rumor

U2 Premiere Their New Song 'The Blackout'

Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister

Jerry Cantrell Opens Up About Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington

Metallica Release Live 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Video

Pink Floyd In The Studio For A Momentary Lapse Of Reason Anniversary

David Gilmour Releases Video For Dark Side Of Moon Classic

Madame Mayhem, Smile Empty Soul, Austin John Winkler Tour

Jared Leto Stars In 'Blade Runner 2049' Short Film

David Crosby Releasing New Album Sky Trails

Roger Waters Heading Down Under Early Next Year

Singled Out: Sharks In The Deep End's Tears Run Dry

Metallica Expanding Master Puppets For Reissue

Lynyrd Skynyrd 1977 Plane Crash Biopic Blocked By Court

Rolling Stones Release 2000 Light Years From Home Lyric Video

Chris Cornell's Brother Shares Heartfelt Message To Fans

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Gives Too Sexy' Credits For New Single

Kanye West Accused Of Drugs, Alcohol To Blame For Canceled Tour

Garth Brooks To Reportedly Headline Stagecoach Festival

Vince Gill Surprises Chris Young With Grand Ole Opry Induction

Halsey Releases 'Bad At Love' Music Video

Justin Moore Announces 'Hell on a Highway' Tour Dates

Maren Morris Talks Her Engagement

Demi Lovato Earns Belt In Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Maroon 5 Release New Track 'What Lovers Do' Featuring SZA

Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' Video Without Music is Still Magical

Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey On Men Writing About 'Girl Power'

Jay-Z Reveals Emotional Teaser 'Dream. On.'

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Breaks Streaming Records

Justin Bieber's Private Parts Spark Lawsuit

Coldplay Tribute Hurricane Victims With New Song 'Houston'

Miley and Cyrus Clan Sing 'Achy Breaky Heart' on 'Carpool Karaoke'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.