Rush's Alex Lifeson Reportedly Addresses New Band Rumor

Lifeson reportedly spoke with Donna Halper, who was a radio DJ that helped the band early in their career, according to a report by the website Society Of Rock.

They published the following quote from Halper (a source of the quote was not mentioned). "I asked him about the online rumors and he told me there's no Lee/Lifeson collaboration in the works. Both Geddy and Alex keep in close touch, of course, but both are very busy with their own projects.

"And neither has any plans for forming a band or touring or anything like that in the immediate future. As Alex just told me, the rumors are only rumors. And now you know … the rest of the story, direct from Alex himself."