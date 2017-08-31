|
Singled Out: Sharks In The Deep End's Tears Run Dry
.
Austin-based new-wave punk outfit, Sharks In The Deep End are gearing up to release their new EP this October and we asked frontman Tucker Jameson to tell us about the lead single "Tears Run Dry". Here is the story: "It was just after the recent election and Matt Shearon (drums) and I got together at his place to jam through some new ideas. Earlier that week I'd been digging on the Gorillaz album The Fall (the one recorded entirely via an iPad) and was feeling the pulsing synth vibes with stark drums. So, Matt was playing a beat and I started in on a synth groove that became the verse and chorus of 'Tears Run Dry.' Right then and there, along came the 'ooo's', the title line, verse melody and sketches of the verse lyrics. The election results hit many of us hard, and having gone through some moments of self-doubt, 'Tears Run Dry' became therapeutic. Sung and played to lift the spirits and re-enforce the idea that you shouldn't let fear or the nature of the world cripple you from trying to succeed at achieving your dreams -- our own way of saying get back up on that horse. We began the recording process without the lyrics having been entirely completed, we just knew we loved the vibe. Juggling three songs at once, we hopped around a lot from studio to studio, snagging up whatever open days were available. Drums came first, then guitar. Sam Thompson (guitar) was planning on going for a 2-month backpacking trip through South America and squeezed him in just in the nick of time - cutting all his guitars for 'Tears Run Dry' and a few others the night before he left town! Next up were keys and bass which we cut in our home rehearsal studio. One of the heaviest rains that season hit us that night and came pouring in, flooding our space. We did our best to move things to the driest areas of the room, set up dehumidifiers and fans and pressed on -- talk about not letting the world defeat you. Last up were the vocals, where we were refining the lyrics while spitting them out into the mic. The trials and tribulations of recording this song oddly echo the spirit of the tune itself. We faced the challenges as they came, rose to the occasion and came away with something we're very proud of." Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the EP right here!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the EP right here!
