Taylor Swift Gives Too Sexy' Credits For New Single

It is so similar, in fact, that the band's members Richard Fairbrass, Fred Fairbrass, and Rob Manzoli are credited as co-writers. "The boys did not work with Taylor directly.

Taylor and her team reached out to the guys about using the track and Right Said Fred were happy to oblige, a rep for the band told Fader. "They like what she does and are very pleased with Taylor's interpolation."

Swift's rep clarified: "'Look What You Made Me Do' includes an interpolation of 'I'm Too Sexy' -- it doesn't sample it." Read more and see the tweet here.