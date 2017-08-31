U2 Premiere Their New Song 'The Blackout'

U2 previously debuted "The Little Things That Give You Away" from the record during an appearance on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live in May. The band will share more details about the follow-up and companion set to 2014's "Songs Of Innocence" when they release the project's official lead single, "You're The Best Thing About Me", on September 6.

Currently on a break following the European run, U2 will resume the North American leg of their 30th anniversary tour of "The Joshua Tree" on September 3 in Detroit, MI, with shows wrapping up in San Diego, CA on September 22.

October will see the group play a pair of dates in Mexico City before heading to South America for more concerts, including a four-night stand at Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Check out the new song here.