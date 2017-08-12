Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Arcade Fire Send Demands to Late Show Ahead Of Performance (Week in Review)

.
Arcade Fire

Arcade Fire Send Demands to Late Show Ahead Of Performance was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Arcade Fire performed last Thursday night (Aug. 3) on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Before the performance, The Late Show posted a list of demands that the band supposedly faxed them, including a requests for at least three rows of 'diehard, young, energetic Arcade Fire fans, one package of vegan hot dogs, a whole floor of dressing rooms." The ridiculous list went on.

When program execs posted the fax, Arcade Fire started bargaining and it soon became clear the whole thing was a joke. 'Okay, two songs is fine, dogs can be veggie OR vegan, 4 dressing rooms total, now can you please take the fax down?"

During the show, Arcade Fire played the title track from their new album Everything Now as well as 'Creature Comfort." The former was prefaced with a comedic advertisement about a phony company called Everything Now. Watch the performances and check out the silly demands - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

