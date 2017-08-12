Apart from the legendary Mr. Big, David Lee Roth, Winery Dogs, the band also features singer Anthony De La Torre (played young Jack Sparrow in Pirates of Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) guitarist Mike Krompass and drummer Randy Cooke.

Billy Sheehan had this to say about the new track, "'Footprints' is all about the pocket, the groove, and singing!! What a blast it was to record this! I can't wait to play it live!" Watch the video

Originally premiered on Guitar World, "Footprints" was self-directed and was filmed by Jonathan Britt. - here.