Chris Cornell's Daughter Tributes Father And Chester Bennington (Week in Review)
Chris Cornell's Daughter Tributes Father And Chester Bennington was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Linkin Park were scheduled to play Good Morning America last week as part of the show's summer concert series. The tragic death of vocalist Chester Bennington made that impossible. So instead, Toni Cornell, the daughter of the late Soundgarden vocalist Chris Cornell joined One Republic's Ryan Tedder onstage to sing the Leonard Cohen classic "Hallelujah" in tribute to Toni's father and Bennington. Both performers took their lives earlier this year. "It's an honor to perform this for my dad and Chester and to sing for them," Toni told the crowd. "Chester sang this at Chris' funeral, and this is arguably one of the greatest songs written in the last 50 years," Tedder added. The performance was touching and heartbreaking and Toni's clear and poignant vocals revealed more than a bit of her dad's DNA. Members of the crowd became teary as photos of Chris Cornell and Bennington flashed on a screen. Adding to the emotion was the Soundgarden shirt Toni was wearing, which served as a constant reminder of the loss she and the rock world suffered when her father died. Watch a clip of the performance - here.
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
• On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two
• Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival
