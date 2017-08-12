"It's an honor to perform this for my dad and Chester and to sing for them," Toni told the crowd. "Chester sang this at Chris' funeral, and this is arguably one of the greatest songs written in the last 50 years," Tedder added.

The performance was touching and heartbreaking and Toni's clear and poignant vocals revealed more than a bit of her dad's DNA. Members of the crowd became teary as photos of Chris Cornell and Bennington flashed on a screen. Adding to the emotion was the Soundgarden shirt Toni was wearing, which served as a constant reminder of the loss she and the rock world suffered when her father died. Watch a clip of the performance - here.