Kid Rock 'Never' Considered Senate Run Says Ted Nugent (Week in Review)

Rock created a campaign website and hinted at running for the senate in his home state this month, but his fellow rocker isn't buying in. In two different interviews, Nugent adamantly denied that Rock would ever seriously consider running for public office.

Nugent claims the entire rumor began when Michigan Republicans began throwing around names for the next race. They first looked at him after hearing his support of Trump. The problem is Nugent isn't a Michigan resident anymore, he currently resides in Texas.

"Someone in the room then just pulled out of their a–, 'well what about Kid Rock?' That was it! That's how it started!" he continued. "They went from what about Kid Rock, to Kid Rock's running for Senate. Meanwhile, Kid Rock howled and laughed the whole time. He never considered running for Senate or public office." Read more - here.