|
Rolling Stones Star Reveals He Had Cancer Surgery (Week in Review)
.
Rolling Stones Star Reveals He Had Cancer Surgery was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood has revealed in a new interview that the surgery he underwent in May was to remove a small cancerous lesion from his lungs. "I've had a fight with a touch of lung cancer," Wood tells The Daily Mail. "There was a week when everything hung in the balance and it could have been curtains - time to say goodbye. You never know what is going to happen." The cancer was discovered in May as Wood underwent a routine physical ahead of the band's upcoming European tour. "[The Doctor] came back with the news that I had this supernova burning away on my left lung," explained the rocker. "And, to be totally honest, I wasn't surprised. I knew I hadn't had a chest X-ray since I went into Cottonwood [a rehab clinic in Tucson, Arizona] in 2002. He asked me what I wanted to do and my answer was simple: 'Just get it out of me.' "But then there was a week of tests. They needed to know if it had set up encampments and spread to my lymph nodes. If that had happened it would have been all over for me." "I was prepared for bad news," he continued, "but I also had faith it would be OK. Apart from the doctors, we didn't tell anyone because we didn't want to put anyone else though the hell we were going through. But I made up my mind that if it had spread I wasn't going to go through chemo, I wasn't going to use that bayonet in my body." Read more - here.
"I've had a fight with a touch of lung cancer," Wood tells The Daily Mail. "There was a week when everything hung in the balance and it could have been curtains - time to say goodbye. You never know what is going to happen."
The cancer was discovered in May as Wood underwent a routine physical ahead of the band's upcoming European tour. "[The Doctor] came back with the news that I had this supernova burning away on my left lung," explained the rocker. "And, to be totally honest, I wasn't surprised. I knew I hadn't had a chest X-ray since I went into Cottonwood [a rehab clinic in Tucson, Arizona] in 2002. He asked me what I wanted to do and my answer was simple: 'Just get it out of me.'
"But then there was a week of tests. They needed to know if it had set up encampments and spread to my lymph nodes. If that had happened it would have been all over for me."
"I was prepared for bad news," he continued, "but I also had faith it would be OK. Apart from the doctors, we didn't tell anyone because we didn't want to put anyone else though the hell we were going through. But I made up my mind that if it had spread I wasn't going to go through chemo, I wasn't going to use that bayonet in my body." Read more - here.
• Metallica Go Pop and Disney With Carpool Karaoke Preview
• Def Leppard Planning Full 'Hysteria' Album Performances
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Add Dates To Tour
• New Greg Allman Song Video Streaming Online
• Queens of the Stone Age Stream 'The Evil Has Landed'
• Lemmy Kilmister Inspires Name For Prehistoric Crocodile
• Ringo Starr Discusses New Paul McCartney Collaboration
• John Mayer And Carlos Santana Tribute Glen Campbell
• Liam Gallagher Streams New Single 'For What It's Worth'
• Billie Joe Armstrong Throws Way Back with Childhood Studio Photo
• Man and Women Stabbed At Rancid And Dropkick Murphys Show
• Metallica Fan Arrested For Allegedly Urinating On Concertgoers
• Chris Cornell's Family Plan Hometown Statue In Seattle
• Liam Gallagher Shares Snarky Views Of Mick Jagger And Dave Grohl
• Taylor Swift Takes The Stand In Trial Vs Former Denver DJ
• 2 Chainz Breaks Leg And Tours In Pink 'Trap' Wheelchair
• Pink Releases New Single 'What About Us'
• Brett Eldredge Performs 'The Long Way' On 'The Tonight Show'
• Avicii Returns With Release Of His New Six-Song EP
• Wesley Snipes Beat Out Prince For Michael Jackson's 'Bad' Role
• James Corden Spoof Brandy and Monica's 'The Boy is Mine'
• Vic Mensa Opens Up About Mental Health Issues
• Nick Jonas Cast In Post-Apocalyptic Thriller 'Chaos Walking'
• Joe Budden and Cyn Santana are Expecting a Baby
• Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund Creates A Better World For Veterans
• Kendrick Lamar Appears To Diss Drake Over Ghostwriting
• Taylor Swift's Mother Called to Witness Stand
• Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' 3D Premiere Announced
• More Big Stars Added to Kenny Rogers Farewell Concert
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
• Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
• On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two
• Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.