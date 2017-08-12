"It's valuable to have 10x10 be seen as Ronnie's last work, rather than going and digging up some stuff from his past," says Hagar. "This was something he truly had a vision for."

Before his March 2012 death from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a five year battle with prostrate cancer, Montrose was working on the project as a power trio with bassist Ricky Phillips (Styx, Bad English) and drummer Eric Singer (Kiss, Alice Cooper).

Under the guitarist's concept to record ten songs with ten different singers, the trio recorded basic tracks for all the songs live in the studio in just a few days. Following Montrose's suicide, Phillips was determined to complete the album on behalf of his late colleague.

"I was talking to Eric Singer about 10x10 after Ronnie died, and I was pretty sure that I wanted to see if I could finish it, but I hadn't been able to move forward on it," explains Phillips. "But Eric said, 'It has to be you You and I were there to record it. We were there when Ronnie was talking about it - what he wanted to do, who he wanted to sing on it, how he wanted it to sound. If someone else gets into this thing, it's going to suck, and you're going to hate it.' That did it. I called [his widow] Leighsa Montrose." Read more and stream the song and see the full guest list - here.