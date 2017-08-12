|
The Darkness Release 'All The Pretty Girls' Video (Week in Review)
.
The Darkness Release 'All The Pretty Girls' Video was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) The Darkness are streaming a video for "All The Pretty Girls", the lead single from their forthcoming album, "Pinewood Smile," which is scheduled to be released on October 6th. "Dear people of the Internet," exclaims frontman Justin Hawkins, "We have made this excellent video to distract you from the humdrum banality of existence. By looking at film of The Darkness preening and cavorting, you will be transported to an unattainable world of awesomeness. Furthermore, we recommend that you purchase our new record album, for which the video serves as an amuse-bouche. Enjoy!" "Pinewood Smile" was recorded in Cornwall, UK with producer Adrian Bushby (Foo Fighters, Muse). The set delivers the group's first record with drummer Rufus Taylor - son of Queen legend Roger Taylor - who joined the lineup in two years ago after the departure of Emily Dolan Davies when she replaced original sticksman Ed Graham for sessions on 2015's "Last Of Our Kind." The Darkness recently wrapped up a series of summer shows and will return to live action in the fall support "Pinewood Smile" with a European tour that includes 17 dates in their native UK throughout November and December, highlighted by a headline appearance at London's Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on December 10. Watch the video - here.
