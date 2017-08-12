|
The Flaming Lips Release 'Pompeii Am Gotterdammerung (Live)' Video (Week in Review)
.
The Flaming Lips Release 'Pompeii Am Gotterdammerung (Live)' Video was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) The Flaming Lips have just debuted a wildly psychedelic music video for their track "Pompeii Am Gotterdammerung(Live)." The song is from the band's 2006 record At War With The Mystics. The new video was directed by Coyne and George Salisbury and it features an unusual twist for the group with Steven Drozd taking on lead vocals, as opposed to frontman Wayne Coyne. The clip was filmed during multiple shows on tour and features overexposed shots, crazily contrasting colors and other visual tools to simulate a psychedelic experience. Watch it - here.
• Metallica Go Pop and Disney With Carpool Karaoke Preview
• Def Leppard Planning Full 'Hysteria' Album Performances
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Add Dates To Tour
• New Greg Allman Song Video Streaming Online
• Queens of the Stone Age Stream 'The Evil Has Landed'
• Lemmy Kilmister Inspires Name For Prehistoric Crocodile
• Ringo Starr Discusses New Paul McCartney Collaboration
• John Mayer And Carlos Santana Tribute Glen Campbell
• Liam Gallagher Streams New Single 'For What It's Worth'
• Billie Joe Armstrong Throws Way Back with Childhood Studio Photo
• Man and Women Stabbed At Rancid And Dropkick Murphys Show
• Metallica Fan Arrested For Allegedly Urinating On Concertgoers
• Chris Cornell's Family Plan Hometown Statue In Seattle
• Liam Gallagher Shares Snarky Views Of Mick Jagger And Dave Grohl
• Taylor Swift Takes The Stand In Trial Vs Former Denver DJ
• 2 Chainz Breaks Leg And Tours In Pink 'Trap' Wheelchair
• Pink Releases New Single 'What About Us'
• Brett Eldredge Performs 'The Long Way' On 'The Tonight Show'
• Avicii Returns With Release Of His New Six-Song EP
• Wesley Snipes Beat Out Prince For Michael Jackson's 'Bad' Role
• James Corden Spoof Brandy and Monica's 'The Boy is Mine'
• Vic Mensa Opens Up About Mental Health Issues
• Nick Jonas Cast In Post-Apocalyptic Thriller 'Chaos Walking'
• Joe Budden and Cyn Santana are Expecting a Baby
• Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund Creates A Better World For Veterans
• Kendrick Lamar Appears To Diss Drake Over Ghostwriting
• Taylor Swift's Mother Called to Witness Stand
• Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' 3D Premiere Announced
• More Big Stars Added to Kenny Rogers Farewell Concert
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
• Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
• On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two
• Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival
