Adele Takes Kids From Grenfell Tower Fire To The Movies (Week in Review)

The singer and the kids attended a private screening of Despicable Me 3 in Queensway, London and she hired actors dressed as Minions to shake hands with the survivors of the fire, according to NME.

the amazing @Adele taking our grand kids to the cinema. So much love & effort for the #Grenfell kids - thank you 💖🎶… twitter.com/i/web/status/8'— Greg Weir (@macslag) August 04, 2017 See the full tweet - here.